UK Allocates GBP 4.5M To Ukraine To Punish Russian War Criminals

The government said this in a press release , Ukrinform reports.

"While in Kyiv, I saw first-hand the inspirational bravery of the Ukrainian people. I'm immensely proud of the support this government is providing them as they resist Russia's illegal full-scale invasion. The atrocities we have witnessed in Ukraine are unspeakable - there can be no lasting peace without accountability, and UK support will help Ukraine as it pursues justice for the victims and survivors of these crimes," British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, commenting on the new assistance.

He stressed that the UK would continue to stand with Ukraine in its fight for its own security and the security of all of Europe.

The funding is designed to support Ukraine's documentation, investigation and prosecution of war crimes, and complements the UK's work with U.S. and EU partners via the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group.

