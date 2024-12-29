Zourabichvili To Leave Presidential Residence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, Salome Zourabichvili, the fifth President of Georgia, announced that she would voluntarily leave the presidential palace.

According to Ukrinform, Echo of the Caucasus reported on her statement.

"Six years ago, I took an oath on the Constitution, but even more so, in loyalty to the country and to you. That is why I am here today, and this loyalty will not change under any circumstances – whether I am in the palace or outside it. I will leave here with you and remain with you. I take with me the legitimacy, the flag, and your trust," Zourabichvili said in a speech to the citizens gathered near the Orbeliani Palace.

She called the inauguration of the new president Mikheil Kavelashvili a "parody" and urged citizens and opposition political forces to prepare for snap parliamentary elections.

"I will work to create conditions for the elections together with everyone involved in this process, so that very soon, in a few days, we can prepare the document together with the request for elections," she stated.

After her speech, Zourabichvili went out to meet with supporters and opposition-minded citizens gathered near the presidential residence.

Meanwhile, in the Parliament building, the inauguration ceremony of Kavelashvili, the new President of Georgia, took place. Kavelashvili is not recognized by Zourabichvili, the opposition, and a significant portion of the country's international partners.

Kavelashvili took the presidential oath, as prescribed by the Constitution of Georgia. Afterward, he addressed the attendees. The ceremony, which was attended by Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party, lasted about half an hour.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 28, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia was abandoning negotiations on joining the EU and rejecting EU financial assistance until 2028.

This stance sparked outrage among the public, leading to mass protests in Tbilisi and other cities. Special police units dispersed the demonstrators using water cannons and tear gas, with dozens of people, including activists and journalists, detained and beaten by police.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on 20 Georgian officials, including ministers and parliament members, over undermining democracy. Some European countries, including Ukraine, also introduced restrictive measures against certain Georgian politicians.

On December 14, the sixth President of Georgia was elected. Mikheil Kavelashvili, a candidate from the ruling party Georgian Dream, was the only candidate and received 224 out of 225 votes from the electoral college members present. The opposition did not participate in the process.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze threatened to imprison Zourabichvili if she did not leave the residence after the inauguration of her successor on December 29.