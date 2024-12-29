New Protocols For Air Accident Investigations Introduced

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Abu Dhabi: Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, of and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Civil Authority (GCAA), has approved the "Protocol for Autopsy and Aviation in Air Accident Investigations." This new step aims to improve air accident investigation practices in the UAE.

This protocol is a significant and distinctive addition to the UAE's aviation sector, strengthening national capabilities in air accident investigations. It promotes collaboration among relevant entities and introduces an innovative approach to analyzing the health status of flight crew members, alongside other investigative elements such as aircraft condition, flight operations, and human factors.

Al Marri emphasized on the UAE's commitment to global aviation safety and sustainability, aligning with the country's leadership vision.“This protocol strengthens our ability to investigate air accidents effectively and prevent their recurrence, showcasing the UAE's advanced status in aviation security and safety,” he said.

GCAA Director General Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi highlighted the protocol as a collaborative achievement, developed with key national stakeholders to meet global standards.“It marks a major step forward in accident investigations and reinforces multidisciplinary cooperation,” he added.

Captain Aysha Mohammed Al Hamil, Assistant Director General for Air Accident Investigations, described the protocol as a technical advancement that leverages the UAE's expertise to improve investigation accuracy and efficiency.

The initiative underscores the importance of public-private collaboration and reinforces the UAE's leadership in the global aviation industry by promoting long-term safety and sustainability.

