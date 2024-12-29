Turkish main stock index rises 0.77 percent on Friday end
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, closed on Friday at 10,025.47 points, marking a 0.77 percent increase from the previous day's close. This continued its upward trend for the fourth consecutive session, with the index rising by 76.46 points. The daily transaction volume reached 74 billion liras (approximately USD2.11 billion).
On a weekly basis, the BIST 100 index posted a gain of 3.09 percent by the close of Friday. The positive momentum in the Turkish Stock market reflects investor optimism and market resilience.
In other market developments, the price of gold rose to USD2,634.31 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was priced at around USD73.42 per barrel as of 6:48 p.m. local time (1548 GMT). These commodities are essential indicators of global economic sentiment and influence investor behavior.
In the currency markets, the US dollar was trading at 35.2107 Turkish liras, the euro at 36.7319 liras, and the British pound was valued at 44.3202 liras. These exchange rates reflect the ongoing dynamics in Türkiye's currency markets amid global economic fluctuations.
