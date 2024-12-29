Report shows homelessness in US rises by 18 percent in 2024

(MENAFN) Homelessness in the United States saw a significant surge in 2024, with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reporting an 18 percent increase, marking the largest rise in recent years. This finding, published in HUD’s 2024 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report, reflects the state of homelessness on a single night in January. According to the report, 771,480 individuals, or approximately 23 out of every 10,000 people in the country, experienced homelessness, whether in emergency shelters, safe havens, transitional housing programs, or unsheltered locations.



Several factors contributed to this record-high homelessness rate, including the ongoing affordable housing crisis, rising inflation, stagnant wages, and systemic issues such as racism. Additionally, public health crises, natural disasters, and increased immigration played a role. The expiration of homelessness prevention programs that were in place during the COVID-19 pandemic also exacerbated the issue.



Particularly concerning is the increase in homelessness among families with children, which rose by 39 percent between 2023 and 2024. Children under the age of 18 saw the largest increase, with nearly 150,000 children experiencing homelessness in 2024, a 33 percent rise from the previous year.



Despite the overall upward trend, HUD reported some positive news regarding veterans. The number of homeless veterans declined by nearly 8 percent, from 35,574 in 2023 to 32,882 in 2024. Additionally, the number of unsheltered veterans decreased by almost 11 percent, from 15,507 to 13,851 during the same period.

