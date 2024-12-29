Customs Thwarts Major Drug Smuggling, Illegal Entry Attempt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- The of Interior announced that, as part of the General Administration of Customs' efforts to combat drug smuggling, officers at air cargo and express mail centers intercepted four packages from various countries containing 550 grams of marijuana, 37,000 Lyrica capsules, 780 other drug capsules, and 7.5 kilograms of hashish.

In a press statement issued Sunday, the ministry reported that customs officers at Kuwait International Airport Terminal 1 thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1,200 Tramadol pills and 210 grams of marijuana.

Additionally, the Northern Ports Customs Department at Shuwaikh Port successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle approximately 1.8 million Captagon pills, hidden within furniture.

At the Nuwaiseeb Port, customs officers prevented an illegal entry attempt by apprehending an individual concealed inside a vehicle's trunk.

The ministry confirmed that all confiscated items and suspects have been referred to the relevant authorities for legal action.

It emphasized the continued efforts of the General Administration of Customs to protect the country from prohibited substances and illegal entry, reiterating its commitment to ensuring national security and public safety. (end)

