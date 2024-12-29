Non-oil exports in Iran reach USD43.14B in 9 months

(MENAFN) Iran's non-oil exports reached USD43.14 billion in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year, marking an 18 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to Foroud Asgari, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). Asgari reported this trade achievement on Saturday, noting that the country's total imports, including gold ingots, amounted to USD50.89 billion during the same period. Despite the increase in the value of imports, the total weight of imports decreased by 3.16 percent, totaling 27.94 million tons.



Asgari also highlighted that non-oil exports by weight rose by 13.77 percent year-on-year to 116.35 million tons, with the average customs value per ton of exported goods rising by 3.74 percent to USD371. China remained the largest destination for Iranian non-oil exports, with a total of USD11 billion, followed by Iraq (USD9.4 billion), the UAE (USD5.3 billion), Turkey (USD5.2 billion), Afghanistan (USD1.7 billion), Pakistan (USD1.7 billion), and India (USD1.4 billion). These seven countries together accounted for 82.85 percent of the total export value and 82.40 percent of the total export weight.



On the import side, the UAE was the largest source, with imports worth USD15.3 billion, followed by China (USD13 billion), Turkey (USD8.9 billion), Germany (USD1.8 billion), India (USD1.1 billion), Russia (USD1.1 billion), and Hong Kong (USD1 billion). These seven countries contributed 83 percent of the total import value and 75 percent of the total import weight.

