Taiwan’S Smart Technology And Innovative Economy Core To National Development Plan And Development Strategies

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIPEI, (Taiwan Today ) – The of Taiwan will draft the 2025-2028 national science and development plan based on the results of the recently concluded 12th National Science and Conference, says premier Cho Jung-tai on December 26, 2024.

According to the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), the policy goals will promote smart technology and create an innovative while balancing social development, net-zero emissions and sustainability.

Premier Jung-tai made the remarks after listening to the briefing on the conference by the National Science and Technology Council at the Executive Yuan.

“To advance smart technology, the government will continue the promotion of the five trusted industry sectors action plan and expand artificial intelligence applications in various sectors,” the NSTC said. In addition,“Taiwan's semiconductor sector would further integrate cutting-edge technology such as drones, robots and satellites,” the council added.

To create an innovative economy, the NSTC urged the government to accelerate digital and green transformation for small- and medium-sized enterprises, adding that the public and the private sectors should work together to cultivate diverse personnel.

“The long-term care plan 3.0 and smart medical care needed to be taken into consideration to achieve balanced social development,” the NSTC said.“The government should also work to balance urban and rural development while committing to preservation and revitalization of cultural assets.”

The NSTC said the government should promote low-carbon technology and green energy, while strengthening infrastructure to provide stable electricity in the pursuit of net-zero emission goals. The circular economy is also an important element in realizing green production and consumption, the council advised.

Premier Jung-tai added that the 2025 science and technology budget will top NT$196.5 billion (US$60 billion), with a flagship project launched by the government to enhance Taiwan's municipal infrastructure with over 140 essential projects in six areas around Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) unveiled its 2025 development strategies in response to new geopolitical challenges and economic uncertainties.

TAITRA chair James C.F. Huang said that given Taiwan's key position in the global supply chain, the inauguration of US president Donald J. Trump will have a major effect on global tariffs, trade and logistics.

“ The country's small- and medium-sized enterprises need to formulate new strategies since they will feel the greatest impact,” Huang added.“As a result, in 2025 TAITRA will step up research on geoeconomics and the US market; promote the five Trusted Industry Sectors unveiled by president Lai Ching-te in his inauguration speech in May; implement the ministry of economic affairs' export promotion campaigns; and initiate a raft of events, such as trade shows at home and abroad, to help local firms stay ahead of technological development trends and tap into related business opportunities,” Huang said.

Equally important, Huang said the council will continue to conduct geoeconomic surveys for its TAITRA Index, and include its global network for data collection.

TAITRA announced new initiatives for 2025 including:



The establishment of a trade center in Prague;

Additional staff at its Fukuoka office to promote the Taiwan Select brand;

A Taiwan health industry exhibition center in Southeast Asia;

Taiwan Expo in the US city of Dallas to focuses on artificial intelligence applications, advanced manufacturing and the health sector; and, The launch of a new exhibition center in the central city of Taichung in the fourth quarter.

The post Taiwan's smart technology and innovative economy core to national development plan and development strategies appeared first on Caribbean News Global .