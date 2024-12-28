Corrected Rpt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (changing details in 3rd, 4th grafs)

Saudi Arabia beats Iraq 3-1 to qualify for Khaleeji Zain 26 semifinals



KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The Saudi national beat Iraq Saturday evening at Jaber Al-Ahmad International on the last leg of Group B of the Arabian Gulf (Khaleeji Zain 26).

The Saudi squad have qualified for the semifinals of the tournament.

Although the Saudi team won, the Bahraini squad retained the leadership in the group.

Saudi Arabia will play against Oman while Bahrain will encounter with Kuwait on Tuesday in the semifinals of the tournament that will conclude on January 3. (pickup previous)

