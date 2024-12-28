Corrected Rpt

Date
Saudi Arabia beats Iraq 3-1 to qualify for Khaleeji Zain 26 semifinals
KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The Saudi national football beat Iraq Saturday evening at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on the last leg of Group B of the Arabian Gulf tournament (Khaleeji Zain 26).
The Saudi squad have qualified for the semifinals of the tournament.
Although the Saudi team won, the Bahraini squad retained the leadership in the group.
Saudi Arabia will play against Oman while Bahrain will encounter with Kuwait on Tuesday in the semifinals of the tournament that will conclude on January 3. (pickup previous)
