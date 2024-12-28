Sinner And Swiatek Doping Cases Horrible For Tennis, Says Kyrgios

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Australian star Nick Kyrgios lashed out at tennis authorities over their handling of the high-profile doping cases involving Grand Slam champions Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek. Labelling the situation "disgusting," the Australian star criticised the state of integrity in the sport, calling it“a horrible look” for tennis.

Kyrgios' comments come as the tennis world grapples with controversies surrounding two former world number ones. Italian Jannik Sinner, the reigning men's world number one, tested positive for clostebol, an anabolic steroid, twice in March.

Although the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) cleared him of wrongdoing, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has appealed the decision, bringing the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Meanwhile, Poland's Iga Swiatek, who was the women's world number one at the time, served a one-month suspension after testing positive for trimetazidine (TMZ), a banned heart medication. The ITIA accepted that her positive test resulted from contamination in her melatonin supplements, ending her ban on December 4.

Speaking ahead of his return to competitive action at the Brisbane International after an 18-month injury absence, Kyrgios didn't hold back in his criticism:“Two world number ones both getting done for doping is disgusting for our sport. The tennis integrity right now, and everyone knows it but no one wants to speak about it, is awful. It's not okay. It's a horrible look," Kyrgios was quoted by BBC Sport as saying.

“I know that people don't like when I speak out, but I'm just being honest. This is not the example we want to set for the next generation," the Australian star added.

The handling of these cases has sparked accusations of inconsistency, with two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep criticizing the ITIA for what she perceives as“completely different approaches” compared to her own doping case. The ITIA has denied any double standards, maintaining that all cases are treated on their merits.

Amid the storm, Kyrgios is set to make his much-anticipated return at the Brisbane International, facing Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in singles. He will also pair up with Novak Djokovic, who is chasing his 100th Tour-level title, in the men's doubles.