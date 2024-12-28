Taiwan Reports Approach Of Seven Chinese Planes And Five Ships

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Taiwanese have reported the approach of seven aircraft and five ships belonging to the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) near the island, Azernews reports.

"Seven PLA aircraft and five PLA Navy ships operating around Taiwan were detected before 06:00 today. One of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern air defense zone," the statement said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and have taken appropriate defensive measures," the agency added.

This recent incident comes amid rising tensions between China and Taiwan, with Beijing continuing to assert its claim over Taiwan and regularly conducting military drills around the island. The median line of the Taiwan Strait, a largely unofficial demarcation, has long served as a buffer zone between the two sides, and any crossing of this line is viewed as a significant escalation.

While Taiwan's response to such incidents often involves increased monitoring and air patrols, these repeated confrontations highlight the growing concerns in the region. The United States and other Western allies have continued to support Taiwan's security, leading to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

This episode adds to a series of military posturing by China around Taiwan, which has become one of the most contentious and closely watched flashpoints in international relations. The United States has continued to offer arms sales to Taiwan and has recently reaffirmed its commitment to Taiwan's defense in the event of Chinese aggression, increasing pressure on Beijing.

In recent years, Taiwan has faced numerous incursions into its airspace and waters, which Beijing claims are part of routine exercises but are widely seen as efforts to intimidate the island nation and assert dominance over the region.