Taiwan Reports Approach Of Seven Chinese Planes And Five Ships
12/28/2024 10:16:39 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Taiwanese armed forces have reported the approach of seven
aircraft and five ships belonging to the People's Liberation Army
of China (PLA) near the island, Azernews
reports.
"Seven PLA aircraft and five PLA Navy ships operating around
Taiwan were detected before 06:00 today. One of the aircraft
crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's
northern air defense zone," the statement said.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and have taken
appropriate defensive measures," the agency added.
This recent incident comes amid rising tensions between China
and Taiwan, with Beijing continuing to assert its claim over Taiwan
and regularly conducting military drills around the island. The
median line of the Taiwan Strait, a largely unofficial demarcation,
has long served as a buffer zone between the two sides, and any
crossing of this line is viewed as a significant escalation.
While Taiwan's response to such incidents often involves
increased monitoring and air patrols, these repeated confrontations
highlight the growing concerns in the region. The United States and
other Western allies have continued to support Taiwan's security,
leading to heightened geopolitical tensions in the
Indo-Pacific.
This episode adds to a series of military posturing by China
around Taiwan, which has become one of the most contentious and
closely watched flashpoints in international relations. The United
States has continued to offer arms sales to Taiwan and has recently
reaffirmed its commitment to Taiwan's defense in the event of
Chinese aggression, increasing pressure on Beijing.
In recent years, Taiwan has faced numerous incursions into its
airspace and waters, which Beijing claims are part of routine
exercises but are widely seen as efforts to intimidate the island
nation and assert dominance over the region.
