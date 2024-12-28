QNET Operations Grow 17 Percent -- Chair

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The automated services company QNET declared on Saturday posting a 17 percent growth in operations in the past fiscal year ending on October 31, 2024, on annual basis.

The operations were bullish in e-payments, sales points, "al-bawabba" online, the payment application "tasdeed," in addition to the automated machines, the chairman Mohammad Al-Othman said in a statement during the general assembly.

Operations' funds rose six percent, number of the sales points increased by five percent with increase in operations, by 20 percent. Online payments rose by 13 percent compared to the past year and funds of these transactions climbed by seven percent.

Al-Othman said cash withdrawals via the exchange machines fell by 14 percent, along with decline by 15 percent of the withdrawals' value, alluding this to mounting tendency among the clients to shift to payments and digital transfers. (end)

fnk











MENAFN28122024000071011013ID1109037458