Event Titled Youth And Turkic World Culture Held In Baku

12/28/2024 8:10:14 AM
Laman Ismayilova
Baku has hosted a meeting with participants of the "Youth and
Turkic Culture" event under the motto "Faithfulness to Heritage",
Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Organization of Turkic
States (OTS), the International Organization of Turkic Culture
(TURKSOY), the International Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation, the Baku Media Center, Zəfər Association for the
Support of Martyr Families and "Azərlotereya" ASC.
The event's main purpose is to introduce rich Turkic culture to
young people and encourage their active participation in preserving
and passing it on to future generations.
Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova addressed the meeting.
In her speech, she emphasised the importance of strengthening ties
with Turkic countries and promoting cultural exchange among young
people. She also stressed the importance of continuing such
initiatives at a wider scale in the future.
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azərlotereya ASC, Osman
Karakuş stressed the significance of promoting Turkish culture
worldwide and the role of young people in preserving and promoting
its values.
He underlined that Azərlotereya, with its support, has been
implementing this project for three years, and currently covers 150
martyr's heritage. Under this project, the educational expenses and
living expenses of orphans of martyrs studying in Turkey and
Azerbaijan are covered.
Chairman of Zəfər Association for the Support of Martyr Families
Sevinj Alizade also made a speech and highly valued the meaning of
the event in terms of young people's familiarity with Turkic
culture.
The President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova, TURKSOY representative Melik Özsöz,
spoke about the importance of preserving Turkic cultural heritage
and common values.
The event was followed by a screening of the feature film
"Taghiyev. Oil".
