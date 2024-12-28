Event Titled Youth And Turkic World Culture Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku has hosted a meeting with participants of the "Youth and Turkic Culture" event under the motto "Faithfulness to Heritage", Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Baku Media Center, Zəfər Association for the Support of Martyr Families and "Azərlotereya" ASC.

The event's main purpose is to introduce rich Turkic culture to young people and encourage their active participation in preserving and passing it on to future generations.

Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova addressed the meeting. In her speech, she emphasised the importance of strengthening ties with Turkic countries and promoting cultural exchange among young people. She also stressed the importance of continuing such initiatives at a wider scale in the future.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azərlotereya ASC, Osman Karakuş stressed the significance of promoting Turkish culture worldwide and the role of young people in preserving and promoting its values.

He underlined that Azərlotereya, with its support, has been implementing this project for three years, and currently covers 150 martyr's heritage. Under this project, the educational expenses and living expenses of orphans of martyrs studying in Turkey and Azerbaijan are covered.

Chairman of Zəfər Association for the Support of Martyr Families Sevinj Alizade also made a speech and highly valued the meaning of the event in terms of young people's familiarity with Turkic culture.

The President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova, TURKSOY representative Melik Özsöz, spoke about the importance of preserving Turkic cultural heritage and common values.

The event was followed by a screening of the feature film "Taghiyev. Oil".