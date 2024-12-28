2024 Review, AFU Priorities For 2025: Cinc Syrskyi Holds Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, held a meeting to summarize the results of the Armed Forces' activities in 2024 and set priorities for the upcoming year.

As reported by Ukrinform, General Syrskyi shared this on .

The meeting included reports on combat operations, air force and air defense activities, electronic warfare, drone systems, readiness and restoration of combat capability, logistics, mobilization, and measures to counter violations.

"This year was a tough test of our resilience. Despite everything, we have endured and continue the fight - holding back a numerically superior enemy, maintaining control over strategically vital areas, securing the western part of the Black Sea, and diminishing the military and industrial potential of the enemy, including through DeepStrike capabilities," Syrskyi emphasized.

He noted significant achievements in inflicting losses on the aggressor. Thus, total losses of the Russian forces involved in offensive actions in 2024 exceed 421,000 killed and wounded. "This year, Russians have paid the highest price since the beginning of their invasion of Ukraine," General Syrskyi noted.

Cumulative enemy losses since the beginning of the invasion amount to approximately 785,000 personnel.

A major milestone this year was the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "We are expanding this critically important component required in modern technological warfare," said Syrskyi.

According to the AFU CinC, key achievements include: 19-fold increase in the supply of unmanned systems compared to the previous year and 3.7-fold increase in the number of Russian targets hit and destroyed using these systems.

“The duration of basic training for mobilized personnel has also been extended this year as quality training is vital to preserving the lives of our soldiers, a point I continuously stress," Syrskyi stated.

During the meeting, existing challenges were consolidated, and solutions were identified. Syrskyi outlined the key priorities for 2025, assigning specific tasks to commanders and operational units.

He also expressed gratitude to the soldiers for their steadfast defense of Ukraine under extraordinarily challenging conditions.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, General Syrskyi emphasized the need to extend training for soldiers preparing for frontline deployment to two months during an annual review on personnel training.