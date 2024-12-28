عربي


Kuwait Condemns Burning Of Gaza Hospital By Israeli Occupation Forces


12/28/2024 6:04:55 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait condemned the heinous crime the Israeli Occupation forces committed by burning down Kamal Adwan hospital in north Gaza, which resulted in the evacuation of patients and medical staff, in a grave breach of international humanitarian law and all international conventions and norms.
In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed Kuwait's call on the international community to end such violations immediately, bring perpetrators to accountability, and protect civilian properties and medical and humanitarian aid staff. (end)
