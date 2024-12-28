Kuwait Condemns Burning Of Gaza Hospital By Israeli Occupation Forces
Date
12/28/2024 6:04:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait condemned the heinous crime the Israeli Occupation forces committed by burning down Kamal Adwan hospital in north Gaza, which resulted in the evacuation of patients and medical staff, in a grave breach of international humanitarian law and all international conventions and norms.
In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed Kuwait's call on the international community to end such violations immediately, bring perpetrators to accountability, and protect civilian properties and medical and humanitarian aid staff. (end)
ag
MENAFN28122024000071011013ID1109037236
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.