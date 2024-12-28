Russian Forces Wound Two Civilians In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invading forces wounded two residents of the Donetsk region on December 27.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On December 27, the Russians wounded two residents of the Donetsk region -- in Pokrovsk," he wrote.

He emphasized that the total number of those killed and wounded by the Russian in the Donetsk region (2,912 killed and 6,538 wounded) does not include Mariupol and Volnovakha.

The Donetsk region has been under constant shelling by Russian troops, with civilians being killed and injured daily, and homes, businesses, energy, gas, and other infrastructure being destroyed. The region has the longest front line, stretching about 300 kilometers.