Energy Workers Restore Power For Over 8,400 Consumers In 24 Hrs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, energy workers restored electricity to more than 8,400 consumers who had been in blackout due to combat actions.

This was reported by the of Energy of Ukraine , according to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday, energy workers restored power to 8,456 consumers who had been disconnected due to hostilities," the report states.

Efforts are also underway to address the aftermath of the massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy system carried out by Russians on December

25.

The Ministry of Energy noted that today, the transmission system operator is temporarily applying stabilization schedules for hourly power outages which are published by regional distribution system operators on their platforms. The ministry also urged Ukrainians to use electricity wisely.

As previously reported, following the massive attack on energy infrastructure on December 25, energy workers have been swiftly conducting emergency restoration work on damaged facilities and making every effort to ensure electricity supply.