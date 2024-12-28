Heavy Snowfall Shuts Kashmir Highway, 200 Vehicles Stranded

He also advised commuters to avoid travel until the weather improves and the road is cleared.

Traffic authorities are not allowing Kashmir-bound vehicles from Nagrota and Udhampur due to the closure of the highway, officials said.

The Mughal Road, which serves as an alternative link to the Kashmir Valley from Poonch district in Jammu region, was also shut due to snow accumulation, officials said.

Similarly, the Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar has also been shut for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall.

