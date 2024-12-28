Heavy Snowfall Shuts Kashmir Highway, 200 Vehicles Stranded
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu-Srinagar highway has been closed for vehicular traffic following heavy snowfall, leaving around 200 vehicles, including small and large ones, stranded along the route, officials said on Saturday.
Efforts are underway to clear the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.
The road has been blocked at several places between Nashri and Banihal areas, officials said.
“The Jammu-Srinagar highway is closed. Clearance work is being hampered due to heavy snowfall in the NAVYUG Tunnel area. Men and machinery are on the job to clear snow from the highway,” a traffic police officer said.
He also advised commuters to avoid travel until the weather improves and the road is cleared.
Traffic authorities are not allowing Kashmir-bound vehicles from Nagrota and Udhampur due to the closure of the highway, officials said.
The Mughal Road, which serves as an alternative link to the Kashmir Valley from Poonch district in Jammu region, was also shut due to snow accumulation, officials said.
Similarly, the Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar has also been shut for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall.
