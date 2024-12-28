PEAK6 To Relocate Global Headquarters To Austin, Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PEAK6 Investments LLC ("PEAK6") today announced that, effective January 1, 2025, it will move its global headquarters from its current location in Chicago, Illinois to the company's existing office in Austin, Texas, which it established in 2021. PEAK6 affiliates PEAK6 Group LLC, PEAK6 Strategic Capital LLC, PEAK6

APX Holdings LLC and PEAK6 LLC will also relocate their global headquarters to Austin. PEAK6 will maintain its office in Chicago.

"Texas has been a cornerstone of PEAK6's growth for over a decade," said PEAK6 Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Matt Hulsizer, who continued, "With the majority of our talented workforce now based in Texas and Austin emerging as our largest office, moving our headquarters

was an important decision to be closer to our team. We're excited for the next chapter of PEAK6 that will be written from our new headquarters."

Austin's unique blend of creativity, technology and culture provides the ideal environment for PEAK6. The city's highly educated workforce, business climate, and strong entrepreneurial spirit have enabled us to attract top talent and drive innovation.

About PEAK6

PEAK6 uses technology to find a better way of doing things. The company's first tech-based solution was developed in 1997 to optimize options trading, and over the past two decades, the same formula has been used across a range of industries, asset classes, and business stages to consistently deliver superior results. Today, PEAK6 seeks transformational opportunities to provide capital and strategic support to entrepreneurs and forward-thinking businesses.

PEAK6's core brands include PEAK6 Capital Management, PEAK6 Strategic Capital, Apex Fintech Solutions, We Insure, FOCUS, Zogo, Evil Geniuses and Poker Power.

