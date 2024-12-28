VNUE's STAGEIT TO LIVESTREAM ALL-STAR SHOW CELEBRATING THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JACK RUSSELL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VNUE (OTC: VNUE) today announced that the company's livestream platform, StageIt , will be livestreaming an all-start tribute to legendary vocalist Jack Russell , a founding member of the multi-platinum rock Great White , from the World-Famous Whisky a Go-Go , on January 14th, 2025. VNUE'S own CTO, Tony Cardenas-Montana , and longtime member of Great White as well as Jack's touring band, played a key role in helping to organize the event.

Jack Russell , a California native, was a multi-platinum recording artist known for his passionate and soulful voice. Jack brought unforgettable performances to chart-topping hits such as

"Rock Me," "Save Your Love," "Once Bitten, Twice Shy," "House of Broken Love," "Desert Moon," "Lady Redlight," "Call it Rock n Roll," and

"Angel Song."

These classics resonated on radio and MTV, solidifying Russell's place as a prominent figure on the

rock scene. The

multi-platinum success of

Once Bitten (1987)

and

...Twice Shy (1989)

cemented his status as an icon of 1980s rock.

Jack was tragically lost to us on August 7th, 2024, at aged 63, due to complications from Lewy Body Dementia and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

Multiple well-known artists will be making appearances and performing alongside Jack's longtime band, Jack Russell's Great White , at the tribute, including Don Dokken (Dokken) , Lita Ford , Joey Allen (Warrant), Jerry Dixon (Warrant), Andrew Freeman (Great White), Nate Peck (Firehouse), Terry Ilous (XWY/Great White), and many more. The tribute will be hosted by comedian/actor

Hal Sparks (Queer as Folk / Dude Where's My Car) and will benefit the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda) and the Defeat MSA Alliance (defeatmsa) .

Those who are unable to travel to the Whisky to enjoy this tribute to Jack's amazing life may get tickets for the livestream at . Proceeds from livestream ticket sales benefit the organizations noted above, and fans may also will have the opportunity to donate additional monies through StageIt's online interface during the performance, and engage in interactive chat.



Tickets for the in-person performance are available at .

About VNUE, Inc. ( )

VNUE, Inc. is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set instant content distribution platform, exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive ( ), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) ( ). VNUE also recently acquired StageIt ( ), one of the oldest and most well-known ticketed livestreaming platforms. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist

Zach Bair

( ), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

