Healthybaby Pledges 750,000 Diapers To Families In Need

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Since its inception, HealthyBaby has been dedicated to creating baby products that are made safely and are effective. Although diapers are essential to a baby's development - with babies sitting in them all hours of the day - the diaper is largely unregulated. HealthyBaby created the first Environmental Working Group (EWG)-Verified Safe diaper, which means it is made without over 2800+ chemicals and materials linked to harm commonly used in diaper manufacturing. What's more, HealthyBaby is Plastic Neutral Certified and has helped remove over 1MM lbs of plastic from our planet. Parents can have full peace of mind knowing the diapers they receive are not only the safest choice for their baby but also for the environment.

Of the pledge, Activist Founder of HealthyBaby Shazi Visram and their Chief Innovation Officer Hillary Swank, agree "As mothers, keeping our babies safe and cared for comes first. Clean diapers should be accessible to every baby, and we hope this donation eases the financial burden of young families during the holidays and throughout the year."

"Having access to clean, disposable diapers is important for a baby's health and critical to the dignity of parents and caregivers who want to do what is best for their babies. Diapers also allow babies to participate in educational programs and help get parents back to work," said Richard R. Buery, Jr., CEO of Robin Hood. "Providing access to diapers for mothers and caregivers reduces stress for everyone - the baby and the entire family.

Our partnership with HealthyBaby is unlocking opportunities and represents another milestone along our journey to make New York City a metropolis centered on early childhood, the most important period of development in any person's life."



About HealthyBaby

HealthyBaby is a pioneering platform for maternal health and babycare for today's families. Their suite of babycare essentials includes the first EWG Verified Safe diapers, diaper pants, microbiome friendly skin care and a comprehensive prenatal vitamin regimen designed in partnership with the Neurological Health Foundation. The certified B corporation is dedicated to putting health first and proactively supporting parents to make the most of their child's developmental years. Parents can subscribe to diapers and bundle essentials online or find the brand's diapers at Target. For more information, please visit healthybaby

About Robin Hood

We are NYC's largest local poverty-fighting philanthropy and since 1988, we have invested nearly $3 billion to elevate and fuel New Yorkers' permanent escapes from poverty. In 2023, through grantmaking with 250+ community partners, we created pathways to opportunities out of poverty through our strategic partnerships on child care, child poverty, jobs, living wages and more. We are scaling impact at a population level for the nearly 2 million New Yorkers living in poverty. At Robin Hood, we believe your starting point in life should not define where you end up. To learn more about our work and impact, follow us on X@RobinHoodNYC

or go to robinhoo .

About Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby is a non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states. Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the organization has distributed over 450 million items over the past 13 years to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and school districts as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. The organization's success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a non-profit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence, which earned them recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies List and praise from TIME Magazine as one of 2023's most influential companies. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit .

