Russia, Djibouti enhance education relations

(MENAFN) Russian Education Sergey Kravtsov visited Djibouti to enhance bilateral ties and explore deeper cooperation in education. During the four-day trip, Kravtsov met with Djiboutian officials, including his counterpart Mustafa Mohamed Mahamoud and Higher Education Minister Nabil Mahamoud Ahmed. Discussions also involved Prime Minister Abdulkader Kamil Mohamed, Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Yusuf, and Jama Mohamed Hassan, President of the University of Djibouti.



The talks focused on expanding Russian language education, professional training for students, and fulfilling agreements made between the two nations. A recent memorandum signed between Russia and Djibouti aims to improve the country's educational standards, promote Russian language learning, and organize student competitions and Olympiads. Since September, the Russian Center for Open Education has been operational in Djibouti.



Russia has seen increasing interest from African students in studying there, with over 14,000 applications for the 2024-2025 academic year. The Russian government’s education quota program offers these students free tuition, housing, and stipends. Additionally, Russian lawmakers have proposed funding to further support African students pursuing education in Russia.



