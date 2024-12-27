Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs strongly denounced the storming of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque by an extremist of Israeli government.

KUWAIT - Kuwait team qualified to the semi-finals of the Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) drawing with Qatar 1-1 in the third round of the championship.

DOHA - Kuwaiti male and female have performed well, winning 20 different medals at the 2024 Qatar International Cup and Arab Weightlifting Championship.

RIYADH - Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi, strongly denounced the storming of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque by an extremist minister from the Israeli occupation government.

GAZA - Israeli occupation forces assaulted on Friday Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza and set some departments to fire.

GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the Israeli occupation's "the systematic dismantling of the health system in Gaza is a death sentence for tens of thousands of Palestinians in need of health care."



BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dissolved the German parliament, the Bundestag, and called for snap elections on February 23, following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition last November. (end)

