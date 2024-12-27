Gold Prices Dip Amidst Year-End Lull And Fed Uncertainty

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices retreated on Friday, December 27, 2024, as the wrapped up a quiet trading week. Investors looked ahead to 2025, weighing the potential impacts of the Reserve's cautious policy stance.



February gold futures fell 0.83% to $2,631.90 per troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. The precious metal recorded a weekly decline of 0.50%.



Low trading volumes characterized the final days of 2024. Investors' pessimism about significant interest rate cuts by the Fed in the coming year dampened gold's appeal.



Higher interest rates typically reduce the attractiveness of non-yielding assets like precious metals. Geopolitical tensions provided some support for gold prices.



Ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, along with strained US-China relations, fueled demand for safe-haven assets. These factors helped offset some of the downward pressure on gold.







Goldman Sachs analysts predict a bright future for gold. They forecast prices to reach $3,000 per troy ounce in 2025, a 19% increase from current levels.



This projection hinges on growing concerns about US fiscal sustainability. Gold serves as a hedge against inflation and geopolitical tensions. The market's focus now shifts to 2025.



Investors will closely monitor the Fed's policy decisions and their impact on gold prices. Economic indicators and geopolitical developments will also play crucial roles in shaping the precious metal's performance in the coming year.



As 2024 draws to a close, gold's performance reflects a complex interplay of factors. Low trading volumes, Fed policy expectations, and global tensions all influence the market.



In short, investors must navigate these elements to make informed decisions in the evolving economic landscape.

