Turkish-Syrian Energy Collaboration: Power, Oil, And Geopolitics

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the wake of Bashar al-Assad's fall, Turkey positions itself as a key player in Syria's sector revival. This move could redefine regional dynamics and boost Turkey's influence in the Middle East.



Turkey's Energy Alparslan Bayraktar has unveiled plans to address Syria's power crisis. The country's electricity generation has plummeted from 8,500 megawatts to 3,000 megawatts, leaving vast areas in darkness.



In addition, Turkey currently supplies 210 megawatts to northern Syrian regions under its control and aims to expand this capacity rapidly. The oil sector presents a significant opportunity.



Syria's oil production has dropped from 600,000 barrels per day to a mere 30,000 barrels. Turkey plans to revitalize existing oil fields and construct new pipelines, potentially integrating Syrian oil exports into its network.



A Turkish delegation will soon visit Syria to assess the energy infrastructure. They aim to leverage Turkey's expertise to rebuild Syria's decimated energy sector.







Discussions also involve utilizing Syria 's natural gas reserves for domestic use and potential export to Europe via Turkey. These initiatives carry broader geopolitical implications.



Turkey's growing role has raised concerns among neighboring countries, particularly regarding energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.



However, Turkey views these projects as crucial for Syria's reconstruction and its own strategic interests. The energy initiatives could create job opportunities for Syrian refugees in Turkey, potentially facilitating their return.



This aligns with Turkey's broader strategy to strengthen its political influence in Syria and the region. Turkey's approach to Syria's energy needs goes beyond crisis management.



It positions Turkey as a pivotal player in Syria's long-term reconstruction and regional energy dynamics. This bold move could reshape the Middle East's geopolitical landscape for years to come.

