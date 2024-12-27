Global Chip Supply Shift: TSMC’S Strategic Move To Japan

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Taiwan Co. (TSMC) has fired up its first chip factory in Japan, marking a pivotal moment in the global semiconductor industry.



The world's largest contract chipmaker began mass production at its Kumamoto plant, crafting logic chips with 12 to 28 nanometer process technologies. This move signals a significant shift in Japan's semiconductor capabilities and global chains.



TSMC's in Japan goes beyond a single facility. The company plans to build a second factory nearby, focusing on more advanced 6-nanometer chips.



This expansion represents a total investment of about 2.96 trillion yen ($18.8 billion). The Japanese government strongly backs this initiative, offering over 1 trillion yen in subsidies.



In addition, the Kumamoto plants promise substantial economic benefits. They will create around 1,700 high-tech jobs directly and potentially thousands more in the supply chain.







Local officials estimate these facilities could inject 11.2 trillion yen ($80 billion) into the regional economy over the next decade. This development carries strategic importance for both Japan and the global tech industry.

TSMC's Expansion in Japan

Japan aims to revitalize its once-dominant semiconductor sector, while TSMC seeks to diversify its manufacturing base beyond Taiwan. The move addresses concerns about geopolitical risks and supply chain resilience.



However, TSMC faces challenges in this venture. The global chip market currently experiences a slowdown, with many fabrication facilities operating below capacity. Electric vehicle sales, a key driver for chip demand, have not grown as rapidly as expected.



Despite these hurdles, the project's long-term prospects remain promising. TSMC 's presence in Japan could attract more tech companies to the region, potentially reviving Kyushu's "Silicon Island" status.



The collaboration with Japanese firms like Sony and Denso also strengthens local industry ties. This development reflects broader trends in the semiconductor industry.



Governments worldwide now view chip production as crucial for economic security, leading to increased support for domestic manufacturing. TSMC's expansion in Japan exemplifies this shift, potentially reshaping global chip production dynamics in the coming years.

