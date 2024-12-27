Kashmir Snow- A Mixed Bag Of Joy & Disruptions

The snowfall brought a festive charm to iconic locations like spots like Dal Lake, where snow-laden houseboats and shikaras added to the picturesque landscape. Tourists flocked to the Boulevard Road, capturing the serene beauty of the snow-clad surroundings.

“This is my first time seeing snowfall, and it's like a dream come true,” said Priya, a tourist from Delhi. Her sentiments were echoed by many others who shared their delight on social media, dubbing Srinagar a“paradise on earth” in winter.

Local residents expressed gratitude for the snowfall, viewing it as a blessing for the valley's agriculture and water resources.“This snowfall is vital for replenishing our water bodies and ensuring a good harvest in the coming months,” said Mohammad Shafi, a farmer from downtown Srinagar.

Despite the joy, the snowfall brought its share of challenges. Roads became treacherously slippery, causing long traffic jams in many areas, including Lal Chowk. Municipal authorities sprang into action, deploying workers to clear snow from major thoroughfares.

“We advise people to avoid unnecessary travel and drive with caution,” said a traffic department official, noting that the snow removal process was ongoing but would take time to reach interior roads.

Roads Closed

The snowfall disrupted traffic, leading to the suspension of movement on several key routes, including Srinagar-Jammu Highway, Mughal Road, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG), Gurez, Zojila, and Sinthan Pass.

The authorities closed the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Mughal Road and SSG Road as a precautionary measure.

At least 350 vehicles have been stuck along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway after the fresh snowfall forced the closure of the only road, connecting the Valley with the rest of the country.

Inspector General of Police Traffic, Suleman Choudhary said,“Traffic on the highway has been suspended in Qazigund due to slippery road conditions. Around 350 heavy motor vehicles (HMV) are stranded between Qazigund to Nayug Tunnel.”

The IGP said that small vehicles are being cleared and no fresh traffic is being allowed to ply from Udhampur.“Traffic will resume on Saturday morning, subject to road conditions,” he added.

The IGP advised the commuters to avoid travelling on the highway until weather improves and the road is cleared.

Meanwhile, officials of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) stated that traffic through the Jawahar Tunnel has also been suspended due to heavy snowfall.“We have suspended traffic as a precautionary measure through Jawahar Tunnel due to snowfall on both sides of the tunnel,” a top BRO official said.

An official said that Sinthan Pass along NH-244 has been closed for all vehicular movement until further notice due to heavy snowfall. Snow clearance operations will commence soon, he said.

The official added that other roads, including Gurez, Zojila, and Mughal Road, have also been closed by the administration.

Following inclement weather conditions, authorities suspended the traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Flights Cancelled

The snowfall also disrupted air travel, with several flights to and from Srinagar Airport delayed or canceled. Passengers were advised to check flight schedules before heading to the airport.

The Director of Srinagar Airport said that while operations had been running smoothly earlier, snow accumulation disrupted evening flights.“So far, five flights have been cancelled. I urge passengers to check the status, as the ongoing snowfall is affecting operations, as the ongoing snowfall is affecting operations,” he said.

The heavy snowfall and reduced visibility have impacted both incoming and outgoing flights, leaving many passengers stranded.

Airport officials stated that snow buildup on the runway, along with dense cloud cover, has made it unsafe for aircraft operations.“The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority, and operations are heavily dependent on weather conditions,” an airport spokesperson said.

The local meteorological department has predicted intermittent snowfall to continue over the next 24 hours, particularly in higher altitudes, which could lead to further accumulation.

Nearly 3% 11KV Lines Down

Following the snowfall across Kashmir valley, at least one 33KV and 37 lines of 11-KV power feeders were down across Kashmir.

Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) said that out of the total 1277, 11KV lines, at least 1240 were functioning normally while 37 feeders of 11KV were down till 9:30 PM.

It also said that in the case of 33KV lines, only one out of 134 feeders was down.

In the meantime, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri told KNO that the administration was continuously monitoring the situation.

“We are working on the damaged lines and we assure the public that we will restore the damaged lines soon,” Bidhuri said.

KU Postpones Exams

The University of Kashmir has postponed all examinations scheduled for Saturday, due to inclement weather conditions.

A notice issued by the Assistant Controller of Examinations said:“The examinations scheduled on December 28, 2025, stand postponed due to inclement weather. Fresh dates for the postponed papers will be notified separately.”

Pertinently, on December-18, the university had announced winter break for main and its satellite campuses January-01 to February-23.

The varsity however had said that the departmental offices shall function normally and the heads, directors and coordinators of the departments of satellite campuses and centers shall ensure that the examinations if any and other activities are conducted as per schedule.

