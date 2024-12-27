Poland Develops Its Own Ballistic Missile
By Alimat Aliyeva
Poland is rapidly advancing the development of a three-stage
rocket system designed for launching research payloads,
As reported by Business Insider, the project is a collaboration
between the defense conglomerate Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and
the Aviation company Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze Nr 1. The rocket
will be powered by a solid-fuel engine, allowing it to reach
altitudes of up to 100 kilometers, making it suitable for launching
scientific and research cargo into near-space.
Experts note that with some modifications to its design, the
rocket could also serve as a powerful asset in air defense systems.
The versatility of the rocket could allow Poland to enhance its
defense capabilities, positioning it as a formidable player in
regional security.
This development is part of Poland's broader strategy to
strengthen its defense sector and demonstrate its growing military
and technological potential. The country has increasingly focused
on modernizing its military in recent years, responding to both
regional security challenges and the need for advanced technologies
to safeguard its sovereignty.
By investing in cutting-edge defense technologies, including
missile systems with potential dual-use capabilities, Poland aims
to bolster its position on the global stage as a nation that
prioritizes national security and military innovation.
