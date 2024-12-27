Poland Develops Its Own Ballistic Missile

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Poland is rapidly advancing the development of a three-stage rocket system designed for launching research payloads, Azernews reports.

As reported by Business Insider, the project is a collaboration between the defense conglomerate Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and the company Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze Nr 1. The rocket will be powered by a solid-fuel engine, allowing it to reach altitudes of up to 100 kilometers, making it suitable for launching scientific and research cargo into near-space.

Experts note that with some modifications to its design, the rocket could also serve as a powerful asset in air defense systems. The versatility of the rocket could allow Poland to enhance its defense capabilities, positioning it as a formidable player in regional security.

This development is part of Poland's broader strategy to strengthen its defense sector and demonstrate its growing military and technological potential. The country has increasingly focused on modernizing its military in recent years, responding to both regional security challenges and the need for advanced technologies to safeguard its sovereignty.

By investing in cutting-edge defense technologies, including missile systems with potential dual-use capabilities, Poland aims to bolster its position on the global stage as a nation that prioritizes national security and military innovation.