Kuwait Football Team Qualifies To Semi-Finals Of Gulf Cup

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- With the 1-1 match, held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, the "blues" have raised their score to five, ranking second in Group A behind the Omani team. The Qatari team meanwhile has bidden farewell to the championship, having garnered two points. Mohammed Al-Dahham scored for Kuwait in the 73rd minute. The Qatari Mohammad Montari equalized with a header in injury time. (end) fsa

