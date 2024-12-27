عربي


Kuwait Football Team Qualifies To Semi-Finals Of Gulf Cup


12/27/2024 3:04:49 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- With the 1-1 match, held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, the "blues" have raised their score to five, ranking second in Group A behind the Omani team.
The Qatari team meanwhile has bidden farewell to the championship, having garnered two points.
Mohammed Al-Dahham scored for Kuwait in the 73rd minute. The Qatari Mohammad Montari equalized with a header in injury time. (end) fsa

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

