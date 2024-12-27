Wathnan Racing's Supercooled Clinches Qatar Derby Crown

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Wathnan Racing's Supercooled delivered a commanding performance to claim the QA Gr1 Qatar Derby at the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) Al Uqda Racecourse's turf on Friday.

After narrowly winning the Trial race earlier this month, the son of Lope De Vega returned stronger, securing a stunning four-length victory in the feature race of the day. The triumph capped a remarkable day for Wathnan Racing and Alban de Mieulle with five wins and a hat-trick for Doyle. HE Eng. Yasser bin Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Jamal, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, crowned the winners.

It was another action packed 10-race card with racing connoisseurs witnessing some thrilling battles in the 17th Race Meeting of the QREC.

Earlier, Al Zeer retained the Gr2 PA Qatar International Derby for the connections. The grey colt, owned by Mohammed bin Fahad AH Al Attiya and trained by Francois Rohaut, claimed the prestigious title in the 2100m race for the four-year-olds. Ridden by Guillaume Guedj-Gay, he displayed remarkable responsiveness in the home straight, surging from mid-field to take the lead and secure a hard-fought 1⁄2-length victory. With victory the son of Al Mamun Monlau is now a group winner.

Rebel Diamond won Al Rayyan Stakes on his Qatar debut. The talented juvenile, owned by Wathnan Racing and trained by Alban de Mieulle, claimed the two-year-old contest over 1400m, extending his unbeaten streak to four. Ridden by James Doyle, the chestnut colt demonstrated his brilliance by surging to the lead in the final stages and winning comfortably. The victory marked a fourth win for his connections and completed a double for Doyle on the day. Bader Mohammed Al Darwish, QREC Acting CEO, crowned the winners.

Aneed Al Shahania also extended unbeaten streak in the Qatar National Derby on Friday. Owned by H E Sheikha Reem bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani and trained by Rudy Nerbonne, the grey colt continued his winning form in the 2100m Derby for four-year-old Local Purebred Arabians. Ridden to perfection by Lukas Delozier, the son of Azadi showcased his class, overtaking the long-time leader at the 200m mark and pulling away to secure a commanding 31⁄4-length victory.

Chdia wins Qatar three-year-old Purebred Arabian Derby and shone in the Group 3 glory. The unbeaten bay filly, owned by Wathnan Racing and trained by Alban de Mieulle, stormed to an emphatic victory in the 1400m race. Ridden by Soufiane Saadi, Chdia delivered a dominant performance, making a devastating challenge in the home straight and pulling clear to win by impressive 61⁄2 lengths. In doing so, she completed a treble for the connections and a double for the jockey on the day.

Nah'aab Al Shahania, meanwhile, triumphed in the three-year-old Local Purebred Arabian Derby. On only his second career start, H H Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani's homebred son of Burning Sand showcased remarkable determination to claim the 1400m race. The Rudy Nerbonne-trained colt responded very well to jockey Lukas Delozier and unleashed a late surge in the home straight, edging out Jahanara by a short head in a nail-biting finish.



Results

17th Al Rayyan Meeting – Qatar Derby

(Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Qatar Derby, Thoroughbreds (QA Gr1), 3YOs, 2100m

Supercooled, Alban de Mieulle, James Doyle



Qatar International Derby, Purebred Arabians (Gr2), 4YOs, 2100m

Al Zeer, Francois Rohaut, Guillaume Guedj

Al Rayyan Stakes, Thoroughbreds, 2YOs, 1400m Rebel Diamond, Alban de Mieulle, James Doyle



Qatar National Derby, Local Purebred Arabians, 4YOs, 2100m

Aneed Al Shahania, Rudy Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier



Qatar Purebred Arabian Derby (Gr3 PA), 3YOs, 1400m

Chdia, Alban de Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi



Local Purebred Arabian Derby, 3YOs, 1400m

Nah'aab Al Shahania, Rudy Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier



Local Thoroughbred Derby, 3YO, 2100m

Khisah, Bu Thaila, Alban De Mieulle



Al Rayyan Thoroughbred Handicap Cup, 2YOs, 1400m

Curzon, Mohamed Ghazali, Ivan Rossi



Derby Day Thoroughbred, Handicap Cup, 4YO+, 2200m

Kovanot, Alban De Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi



Local Thoroughbred Premium Maiden Cup, 3-6YOs, 1400m

Mebsam, Jihad El Ahmad, Tomas Lukasek