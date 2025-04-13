Armenian FM Struggles To Defend His Country's Constitution

MENAFN - AzerNews) The, attended by leading world figures, diplomats, and heads of state, became notable for tackling a wide range of critical global issues. Among the highlights was the, which drew considerable international attention.

At the heart of the discussion was the long-delayed peace agreement between the two South Caucasus nations. For Azerbaijan, finalizing a sustainable peace deal remains a top national priority . Interestingly, although Armenia claims to view the peace agreement as crucial for normalizing bilateral relations, its stance remains muddled by unanswered questions and legal contradictions .

During the debate, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan struggled to defend his country's constitution, which presents a direct challenge to the peace process . While Mirzoyan attempted to manipulate the narrative , his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, offered a firm and clear rebuttal, pointing to contradictions in Armenia's position.

Mirzoyan alleged that Azerbaijan's constitution contains references to the 1918 Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan , claiming that it implicitly lays claim to Armenian territory. However, these allegations were unsupported by evidence and were widely seen as speculative.

In response, Bayramov firmly dismissed the claim as baseless , noting that if such territorial assertions genuinely existed in Azerbaijan's constitution, Armenia would not be willing to even approach a peace agreement . He labeled Armenia's argument as insincere and evasive .

Bayramov also emphasized that the principles governing the territorial integrity of nations , including those of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Armenia, are grounded in universally recognized international law and almost the same legal system , which remain consistent and binding.