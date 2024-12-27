Alliance Group Celebrates Eighth Annual Living Benefits Awareness Month This January

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 27, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Alliance Group is proud to announce the eighth annual Living Benefits Awareness Month (LBAM), kicking off this January with the theme, Get the Most Out of Life. The month-long campaign aims to educate consumers about the transformative value of Living Benefits life insurance, which ensures policyholders get more value from their life insurance premiums by offering powerful, free features that traditional policies lack.







Living Benefits Awareness Month highlights the importance of owning the“new kind” of life insurance that individuals can use while they're still alive. This cutting-edge approach to life insurance works like traditional coverage, providing financial security for loved ones in the event of the policyholder's death, but it also allows policyholders to accelerate their death benefits if they face serious illness or injury. With coverage for conditions like cancer, heart attack, stroke, and more, Living Benefits provide policyholders with critical access to funds during some of life's most challenging moments.

“Too many Americans are still unaware of what Living Benefits life insurance can do for them and their families,” said Lee Duncan, President and CEO of Alliance Group.“Living Benefits Awareness Month is about showing people how they can protect their loved ones while also giving themselves the financial flexibility to face serious health challenges head-on. It's life insurance that's there for you, whether you live or die.”

This year's theme, Get the Most Out of Life, emphasizes the need for individuals to rethink their life insurance strategies. Many consumers are unknowingly paying premiums on outdated policies that only offer protection in case of death, leaving them vulnerable to financial strain if faced with critical health events. The campaign urges Americans to take action by reviewing their current policies and exploring options that include Living Benefits to ensure they're maximizing the value of their insurance.

Samuel Howe, Chief Marketing Officer at Alliance Group, commented,“Living Benefits are a game-changer. We've seen firsthand how these policies can transform lives by providing much-needed financial relief during times of serious illness or injury. This year's LBAM theme is a reminder that life insurance isn't just about dying-it's about living life to its fullest and having peace of mind.”

The campaign will feature educational videos, testimonials, and digital resources to empower consumers with knowledge about Living Benefits. These resources aim to make life insurance accessible and relatable, showing real-life examples of how Living Benefits have made a difference for families when they needed it most.

As the leader in the Living Benefits marketplace, Alliance Group continues its mission to revolutionize the life insurance industry. By combining education with engaging content, the company hopes to inspire individuals to take control of their financial futures and ensure they're truly getting the most out of life.

To learn more about Living Benefits Awareness Month, head to .







About Alliance Group:

As“The Living Benefits IMO”, Alliance Group provides independent agents and agencies across the United States with superior marketing and training solutions. Since 1998, Alliance Group has been helping its partners spread awareness about Living Benefits life insurance, while also helping them solve their clients' puzzles regarding tax-free retirement, mortgage protection, small business planning, estate planning needs, and more.

More information about Alliance Group and its services can be found at .

