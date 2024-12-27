Bidhuri, Bansuri Swaraj Hail Delhi HC Direction To AAP Govt On Implementing Ayushman Bharat

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Delhi BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Bansuri Swaraj on Friday welcomed the Delhi High Court's direction to the AAP to ensure that an MoU between the Department and the Union Government's Health is signed by January 5, 2025, for implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme, regardless of the imposition of the model code of conduct.

Bidhuri told IANS that "despite promises made by Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy, the scheme was not implemented in the city".

"The Narendra Modi government has provided nearly Rs 2,400 crore for this scheme, ensuring that in case someone falls ill, they can avail benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh rupees for medical expenses and the condition of hospitals can improve," he said.

“Kejriwal did not allow this scheme to be implemented in Delhi just because he was afraid that it might further increase the popularity of PM Modi,” he said.

“Once the MoU is signed, the elderly, regardless of their income, can register on the portal that will be launched by the Central government,” he said.

He said the path is now clear for the construction of hospitals, labs, and other facilities under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating Rs 2,406 crore under the scheme for upgrading health infrastructure in Delhi.

Bansuri Swaraj told IANS that due to politics of rivalry, the AAP government had not allowed the implementation of central-funded schemes like Ayushman Bharat with two components: Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

"Ayushman Bharat is a very comprehensive scheme with two aspects. One is the Prime Minister's Jan Arogya Yojana, which provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh annually to beneficiaries, with free treatment for all citizens above 70 years of age. The second is PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, under which PM Modi allocated Rs 2,406.77 crore for the Delhi government to upgrade health infrastructure, including hospitals."

She said under the PM-ABHIM scheme, Delhi was supposed to build 1,139 Urban Health and Wellness Centres, 11 District Integrated Public Health Labs, 9 Critical Care Blocks, and a 950-bed Critical Care Block. Unfortunately, the MoU remains unsigned due to Kejriwal's unwillingness to prioritise Delhi's development, she claimed.

Bidhuri and Bansuri Swaraj expressed confidence that the BJP will soon form a government in Delhi and ensure residents fully benefit from Central schemes.