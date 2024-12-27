OPX Live: Launching A Unified Platform For The Creator Economy 2.0

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Los Angeles, United States, December 27th, 2024, Chainwire

OPX Live is scheduled to launch this Saturday, December 28th, offering a unified that integrates token creation, trading, and streaming to support the evolving Creator 2.0.

To celebrate launch day, OPX Live will host a live Keynote Event on OPXLIVE.com

December 28th at 3 PM PST, where the founding team will unveil the platform's vision, key features, and what the future holds.

Developed to enhance creator opportunities, benefit communities, and optimize digital economies, OPX Live reflects years of experience, technical advancement, and collaborative efforts.

Crafted by Pioneers in Digital Innovation

OPX Live was founded by Artur Minacov, Simon Bourdon, and Arthur Rozon, whose extensive experience spans innovation in digital asset trading, the development of next-generation economies, and advancements in multiplayer gaming technologies. Their previous work includes OPSkins, NewGen Labs/The Forge Arena, and Equinox Games, reflecting a deep understanding of these industries.

OPX Live represents their legacy-consolidating the lessons, tools, and frameworks developed over the years into a cohesive ecosystem designed by and for the community.

A Platform Designed for Growth and Empowerment

At its core, OPX Live offers:



Streaming: Creators can share content, interact with fans, and build thriving communities.

Trading: The platform allows users to seamlessly trade tokens with transparency and real-time efficiency. Token Creation: Empower creators to launch and manage their own tokens, building unique economies around their communities.

However, the real innovation is in how revenue is redistributed to the individuals driving the platform's success:



0.25% of transaction fees go directly to verified creators on their respective personal tokens, empowering them to grow and reward their communities

(Daily Airdrop)

0.25% of transaction fees are distributed as airdrops to OPXL token holders, rewarding them for their continued support and engagement. (Daily Airdrop) 0.50% of transaction fees are retained by OPX Live for operations, growth, and platform enhancements.

This 50/50 revenue split with the community works to create the potential for creators and token holders to benefit directly from the platform's success, fostering a sustainable and balanced ecosystem.







Redefining Collaboration in Digital Economies

Initially conceived as a“Pump Fun Killer,” OPX Live has grown into a platform that facilitates collaboration between traders and creators, with a focus on supporting sustainable value and the development of digital economies.

Within this ecosystem:



Creators can participate in daily revenue-sharing models designed to support long-term engagement.

Fans can directly support creators while engaging with token-based economies that offer unique benefits. Traders can access transparent and reliable token markets designed to reflect tangible value.

This approach distinguishes OPX Live, creating an engaging and transparent space for creators, traders, and fans to connect and collaborate.

The Countdown to Launch Begins 12/28/2024

With the platform launch approaching, OPX Live aspires to become a hub for creators, fans, and traders to build connections and contribute to shared growth.

The platform is designed to encourage value creation, support thriving communities, and provide opportunities for creators to flourish.

Learn more about the launch at

About OPX Live

Founded by Arthur Rozon , Simon Bourdon , and Artur Minacov , OPX Live is the result of years of innovation across gaming, trading, and community-driven platforms. Built on experience, trust, and a commitment to empowering creators, OPX Live aims to be more than just a platform-it's a movement to safeguard and grow the creator economy.

