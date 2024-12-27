GCC Secretary-General Strongly Denounces Aqsa Mosque Storming
12/27/2024 10:04:44 AM
RIYADH, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi, strongly denounced on Friday the storming of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque by an extremist Minister from the Israeli Occupation government.
The continuation of these illegal practices in the Palestinian territories is a flagrant provocation to Muslims around the world, and a blatant attack on the rights of the Palestinian people, said Al-Budaiwi in a statement.
The continuation of these attacks represents the Israeli occupation's deliberate disregard of all international laws and humanitarian conventions, and threatens security and stability in the region, he added.
The Israeli occupation pursues inhumane policies that contradict basic justice and human values, and requires serious international action that guarantees the protection of the Palestinian people and their rights, he stressed. (end)
