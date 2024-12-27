Resolutions Of The Annual General Shareholders Meeting Of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB On 27/12/2024

Agenda item #1: Consolidated management report. The Company's consolidated management report for the FY 2024 ended 31 August 2024 was presented.

Agenda item #2: Independent auditor's report. The report of auditor Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the FY 2024 ended 31 August 2024 was presented.

Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's statements for the FY 2024 ended 31 August 2024. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2024 ended 31 August 2024.

Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company's profit distribution for the year 2024 ended 31 August 2024. Resolution: to approve Company's profit distribution.