Resolutions Of The Annual General Shareholders Meeting Of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB On 27/12/2024
Date
12/27/2024 9:15:43 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On the 27 of December 2024 the Annual General shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:
Agenda item #1: Consolidated management report. The Company's consolidated management report for the FY 2024 ended 31 August 2024 was presented.
Agenda item #2: Independent auditor's report. The report of auditor Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the FY 2024 ended 31 August 2024 was presented.
Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2024 ended 31 August 2024. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2024 ended 31 August 2024.
Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company's profit distribution for the year 2024 ended 31 August 2024. Resolution: to approve Company's profit distribution.
| (thousand EUR)
| Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward
| 23,024
| Net result for the current year
| 10,097
| Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year
| 21
| Distributable result
| 33,142
| Transfers to the obligatory reserves
| -
| Transfers to other reserves
| -
| To be paid as dividends*
| 3,031
| To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members
| 100
| Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward
| 30,012
* - 0,78 EUR of dividends per one ordinary share.
Agenda item #5: Election of the Company's Management Board members. Resolution: to elect Vytautas Bučas, Dalius Kaziūnas and Andrius Anusauskas for the new term of 4 (four) years to the Management Board of Vilniaus baldai AB.
Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00
