MY ARCADE® To Combine Bandai Namco® And CAPCOM Games In GAMESTATION RETRO At CES 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Arcade® , the leader in retro gaming, is thrilled to announce its latest venture: Gamestation Retro, an officially-licensed collection that brings together iconic games from legendary publishers, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and CAPCOM.The Gamestation Retro collection will deliver a unique retro gaming experience, seamlessly combining over 100 video games from these iconic brands into a single system. It will include famous titles such as PAC-MAN, GALAGA, POLE POSITION, DIG DUG in addition to Street Fighter IITM, Mega ManTM, Final FightTM, 1942TM and many more.CES 2025 attendees will get an exclusive first look at the My Arcade booth.CES 2025January 7-10, 2025Las Vegas Convention CenterMy Arcade Booth #15146, Central HallAbout My Arcade®My Arcade® is an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug 'N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari®, Bandai Namco, Capcom®, Tetris®, Data East®, Konami®, Taito®, and Jaleco®. My Arcade® brings classics like PAC-MAN, GALAGA, Space Invaders®, Street Fighter® II, Mega Man®, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: and follow us on social media @MyArcadeRetroAbout Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULSTM series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RINGTM. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAMTM, NARUTO SHIPPUDENTM, DRAGON BALLTM, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at .About CAPCOM®Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident EvilTM, Monster HunterTM, Street FighterTM, Mega ManTM, Devil May CryTM and Ace AttorneyTM. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at or capcomusa.Capcom®, and the Capcom logo are registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. in the U.S. or other countries. Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil and Street Fighter are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries, in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.MY ARCADE® and the MY ARCADE® logo are registered trademarks of dreamGEAR®, LLC.©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.©Capcom

