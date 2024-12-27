Snowfall Ends Prolonged Dry Spell In Kashmir Valley

Reports of snowfall were also received from parts of Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar while rains lashed the plains of Jammu district.

The snowfall has also shut down some strategic roads including the historical Mughal road connecting the Shopian district of south Kashmir with the twin district of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu district, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road connecting Ladakh besides

Sinthan-Kishtwar road and Kokernag-Marwa-Warwan road following accumulation of snow.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir received the first snowfall of the season after a long dry spell much to the delight of the people and tourists.

The tourists were seen enjoying the snowflakes on the fashionable Boulevard road on the banks of Dal Lake in the backdrop of luxurious Houseboats besides clicking lifetime memorable pictures.

The season's first Snowfall has been recorded in many plain areas of south Kashmir, including Bijbehara, Shopian, Kulgam, parts of Pulwama and Qazigund, Baramulla and other parts of the Kashmir valley on Friday.

“Based on current ground observations and future forecast, significant snowfall is expected in a few higher altitudes, with accumulations ranging between 12 and 18 inches”, Faizan Arif an independent weather forecaster said.

He said some plains in South Kashmir may also record good snowfall.“For central and north

Kashmir plains, the system's intensity remains uncertain, making it difficult to estimate snowfall

This weather system is expected to remain active until tomorrow afternoon.

Snowfall Makes Kashmir Highway Slippery

Snowfall on Friday led to Srinagar-Jammu National Highway turning slippery.

Witnesses said vehicles were moving slowly on the highway.“Nearly 3 to 4 inches of snow have accumulated at Qazigund and Kulgam and it's snowing continuously,” they said.

Reports said that snowfall didn't disrupt train service on Baramulla-Banihal track till afternoon.

Pertinently, plains in South Kashmir and in Central Kashmir have been receiving snowfall since this afternoon, while the weatherman has predicted that the intermittent spells of snow will continue till Saturday afternoon.

