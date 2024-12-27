Stroke Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Stroke diagnostics encompass a range of techniques designed to accurately detect and diagnose different types of strokes. These primarily include Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) scan, and ultrasound. Each method is used to identify specific types of stroke, such as ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, and transient ischemic attacks. These diagnostic approaches provide detailed images of the brain, allowing healthcare professionals to assess the extent of damage, detect bleeding, and identify blockages or abnormalities.

Increasing global stroke prevalence drives the global market

With millions of new cases diagnosed each year, the threat of stroke continues to rise, particularly in regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe, followed closely by North America. The World Stroke Organization reports that around 12.2 million new stroke cases are diagnosed annually, highlighting the growing global burden of this condition.

This rising prevalence, combined with high mortality rates, has significantly heightened the demand for advanced diagnostic devices, prompting healthcare systems worldwide to prioritize early detection and treatment, ultimately fueling market expansion.

Collaborations and partnerships

between key market players

create

new

opportunities

Increasing awareness and government initiatives are creating new opportunities in the global stroke diagnostics market. Effective diagnosis and treatment depend on a strong healthcare infrastructure, and many governments are stepping up to address this need with targeted initiatives.

In December 2024, Stroke Awareness Oregon (SAO), a nonprofit organization in Bend, launched a statewide stroke awareness campaign across Oregon to educate the public about the importance of early stroke detection and prevention. These government-backed efforts not only raise awareness but also support the development of healthcare systems, creating a more conducive environment for market growth.

Such initiatives help improve accessibility, increase diagnostic rates, and contribute to overall market expansion.

North America dominates the market, holding the largest revenue share. This leadership is driven by factors such as a robust healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in upgrading diagnostic equipment, and a high incidence of stroke cases. Moreover, the presence of major industry players like GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthcare, Fujifilm Corporation, Canon Medical Systems, Alpinion Medical Systems, Analogic Corporation, and IMRIS Inc. further strengthens the region's market position and growth potential.

Key Highlights



The global stroke diagnostics market size was valued at USD 3,080.13 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 3,398.57 million in 2025 to reach USD 5,995.62 million by 2033 , growing a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By product type, the global market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography scan (CT Scan), carotid ultrasound, nuclear imaging, cerebral angiography, and others. The CT Scan segment leads the global market.

By stroke type, the global market is segmented into ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, and others. The ischemic stroke segment owns the highest market share.

By end-user, the global market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The diagnostic laboratories segment dominates the market. North America is the most significant global stroke diagnostics market shareholder.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market are Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Neusoft Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Mindray Medical India Pvt. Ltd., Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Analogic Corporation, IMRIS Inc., SternMed GmbH, Fonar Corp., Medonica Co. LTD, Time Medical Holding, and others.

Recent Developments

In December 2024, GE Healthcare received FDA clearance for its SIGNA MAGNUS, a 3.0T high-performance, head-only magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner. The system is designed to enhance clinical imaging capabilities and detect neurological, oncological, and psychiatric conditions, offering significant potential for advancing stroke diagnostics and related fields.

Segmentation

By Product TypeMagnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)Computed Tomography Scan (CT Scan)Carotid UltrasoundNuclear ImagingCerebral AngiographyOthersBy Stroke TypeIschemic StrokeHemorrhagic StrokeOthersBy End UserHospitals & ClinicsDiagnostic LaboratoriesOthers