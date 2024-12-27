Putin Rejects Trump Team's 'Peace Plan' Idea ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian President Vladimir has explicitly rejected a proposed "peace plan" reportedly considered by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's team to end the war in Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said this in a new report , according to Ukrinform.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin explicitly rejected a suggestion reportedly considered by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's team in early November 2024 that would delay Ukraine's membership in for at least a decade as a condition for ending the war in Ukraine," ISW analysts said.

Putin responded on December 26 to a journalist's request to comment on the Trump team's reported early November suggestion to delay Ukraine's membership in NATO for 10 to 20 years. Putin stated that it does not matter if Ukraine joins NATO "today, tomorrow, or in 10 years."

According to ISW analysts, Putin's December 26 statement is part of a series of comments he has made recently reiterating his refusal to consider compromises on his late 2021 and early 2022 demands. These demands include forcing Ukraine to become a permanently neutral state that will never join NATO, imposing severe limitations on the size of the Ukrainian military, and removing the Ukrainian government.