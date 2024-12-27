Kohat Peace Jirga Nears Agreement Amid Reports Of 120 Children Dead In Kurram Crisis

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Efforts to restore peace in Kurram district have reached a critical juncture. The Grand Peace Jirga in Kohat is expected to finalize and sign an agreement today. According to sources, all major issues have been resolved, and the signing process is imminent.

However, the crisis in Kurram continues to escalate. Tehsil Chairman Agha Tajamul Hussain has claimed that the death toll of children, due to shortages and lack of timely medical care, has reached 120.



Addressing outside the Parachinar Press Club, Agha Tajamul accused the of issuing denial statements instead of taking meaningful action to protect lives and provide essential supplies.

"Working Toward a Peaceful and Acceptable Solution," Says KP Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing the plight of Kurram's residents. He assured me that all resources were being utilized to relieve and resolve the ongoing crisis.

"We are striving for a peaceful and mutually acceptable resolution to the Kurram issue," said Gandapur. "I urge stakeholders and local elders to support the government's peace efforts. Protecting lives and maintaining law and order remains our top priority."

Blockades and Shortages Compound Residents' Misery

The prolonged unrest in Kurram has left the Peshawar-Parachinar highway and all other major routes, including the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, closed for over two and a half months. Upper Kurram is now entirely cut off from supplies, leading to severe shortages of essential commodities. Businesses, including hotels, have been shut for three weeks.

Protests against the road closures and lack of medical supplies have intensified, with sit-ins continuing for the eighth consecutive day outside Parachinar Press Club and at five other locations, including Sultan, Gosar, and Chinarabad. Protesters are demanding immediate action to reopen roads and ensure the availability of food and medicines, accusing the provincial government of inaction and neglect.