Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For December 27, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As trading begins this Friday, December 27, Brazilian markets await crucial economic data. Key indicators on inflation, unemployment, and job creation will be released throughout the day.



These reports will provide vital insights into Brazil's economic as the year ends.

The IGP-M and IPCA-15 inflation measures will offer clues about price pressures. The unemployment rate will reveal conditions.



Later, the CAGED will show formal job creation trends. Together, these indicators will shape market expectations and policy outlooks for Brazil's economy in the coming months.

Economic Agenda for December 27, 2024

Brazil







08:00 AM BRT – IGP-M



08:00 AM BRT – Unemployment Rate



09:00 AM BRT – IPCA-15

14:30 PM BRT – CAGED Employment Evolution Index







The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 (390.08 points) to 43,297.03.



The S&P 500 gained 1.1 (65.97 points) to end at 6,040.04.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4 (266.24 points) to 20,031.13.



All times are in Brasília Time (BRT)On Thursday, December 26, the Ibovespa index climbed back above the 121,000 mark, closing at 121,070.23 points-a 0.25 gain. After the brief holiday break, investors took advantage of the final trading days of the year to readjust portfolios.Read more...Meanwhile, the US dollar ended the session down 0.11 at R6.18, despite a fresh $3 billion spot market intervention by Brazil's Central Bank. This continued wave of interventions-totaling $19 billion in December, plus an additional $11 billion in line auctions-reflects the monetary authority's determination to meet the seasonal dollar demand from companies and funds making year-end remittances abroad.Read more...US stocks kicked off the“Santa Claus Rally” on a positive note. Major indices closed higher, lifted by consumer discretionary and tech gains:All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 finished in the green, with Consumer Discretionary, Financials, and Technology among the top performers. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) dropped 15 to 14.27, signaling a calmer market backdrop.Oil prices continued to soften amid a strong dollar and persistent worries over global economic growth. Fears of slowing demand, coupled with monetary tightening trends worldwide, have weighed on the commodity.Read more...Gold has seen renewed interest, supported by geopolitical tensions and a subdued holiday trading environment. The precious metal traditionally benefits from safe-haven flows, and investors have been drawn to it as global uncertainties linger.Read more...Iron ore faces a challenging outlook, having dropped by 25% in 2024. Weaker-than-anticipated demand from China-Brazil's largest trading partner-is cited as a key factor, potentially signaling tough conditions ahead for mining companies in 2025.Read more...Bitcoin's price retreated from its all-time high as 2024 drew to a close, trading at $95,600 on December 27. This 3% drop came despite a resurgence in Bitcoin ETF inflows, which totaled $475.15 million on December 26. Fidelity's FBTC led with $254.37 million, while ARK 21Shares' ARKB followed with $186.94 million.Read more...Amid market uncertainty, investors flocked to government bonds for perceived safety, pushing the Treasury Direct program to new highs.Read more...Concerns over fiscal policy have driven Brazil's risk premium to its highest level since May 2023, signaling investor caution.Read more...The Brazilian insurance giant gears up for a substantial offering, aiming to bolster capital for future expansion.Read more...The major Brazilian travel platform is restructuring to remain afloat amid mounting liabilities.Read more...Brazilian credit manager Sparta has seen its assets under management surge, highlighting growing investor appetite for alternative credit.Read more...The flurry of Brazilian indicators set for release today-covering everything from inflation to employment-will guide near-term monetary policy discussions and drive the local market's final stretch of 2024.With the Central Bank continuing its interventions, any inflation surprises or labor market shocks could intensify currency pressures.On the external side, US equities have shown resilience, but ongoing concerns over global growth and fiscal uncertainty in Brazil have nudged the country's risk premium higher.Investors will watch how local authorities balance the need for fiscal prudence with market-friendly policies, particularly as 2025 approaches with fresh challenges in global trade and commodity demand.Whether prices continue to rise and how strongly the labor market holds will influence rate expectations and corporate earnings projections.After sizable dollar auctions in December, the Central Bank's strategy to stabilize the real remains in focus.With Brazil's risk premium surging, any communication regarding fiscal reforms or government spending is pivotal to restoring investor confidence.The continued slide in oil and iron ore underscores global growth concerns. Any fresh signals from major importers, especially China, will be crucial for Brazilian exporters.Record Treasury Direct inflows, large share sales by Caixa Seguridade, and high-profile debt restructurings eg 123 Milhas highlight evolving risk appetites and capital flows.