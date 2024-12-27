عربي


Azintelecom Receives Global Certificate Of Compliance

12/27/2024 3:09:43 AM

AzInTelecom LLC has received the PCI DSS Certificate of Compliance, setting global standards for cloud services in the payment ecosystem, Azernews reports.

The company is the first cloud provider in the CIS region to obtain version 4.0.1 of the PCI DSS certificate. This confirms the compliance of the Baku Main Data Center to offer cloud services to financial institutions. AzInTelecom already holds a PCI DSS compliance certificate for both cloud and deployment, allowing financial institutions to access cloud services.

The certification followed an initial assessment by the authorized company Quality Veritas in Azerbaijan, with an independent audit confirming compliance.

The PCI DSS standard, created by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) in 2006, aims to protect payment card data and enhance payment transaction security.

Currently, "AzInTelecom" LLC provides "cloud" services to around 250 institutions through two modern data centers.

