Azintelecom Receives Global Certificate Of Compliance
Date
12/27/2024 3:09:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
AzInTelecom LLC has received the PCI DSS Certificate of
Compliance, setting global standards for cloud services in the
payment ecosystem, Azernews reports.
The company is the first cloud provider in the CIS region to
obtain version 4.0.1 of the PCI DSS certificate. This confirms the
compliance of the Baku Main Data Center to offer cloud services to
financial institutions. AzInTelecom already holds a PCI DSS
compliance certificate for both cloud and deployment, allowing
financial institutions to access cloud services.
The certification followed an initial assessment by the
authorized company Quality Veritas in Azerbaijan, with an
independent audit confirming compliance.
The PCI DSS standard, created by the Payment Card Industry
Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) in 2006, aims to protect
payment card data and enhance payment transaction security.
Currently, "AzInTelecom" LLC provides "cloud" services to around
250 institutions through two modern data centers.
MENAFN27122024000195011045ID1109034218
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.