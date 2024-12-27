Schoolchildren In TOT Offered Contracts With Russian Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During career guidance sessions in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region, schoolchildren are being offered contracts with the Russian army.

That is according to the Luhansk Regional State Administration , Ukrinform reports.

“During career orientation events organized for students of the former Luhansk district, meetings are being held with military enlistment office representatives. These officials present what they consider an attractive offer to the youth - signing a contract with the Russian army. They only talk about the benefits of the "profession," the regional authorities stress.

The administration also reports that since December 23, a hospital located in Aidar (formerly Novopskov) has been turned into a restricted facility of the Russian army. The hospital's premises are surrounded by armed Russians. Entry is allowed only with passes, and civilian patients are forbidden from entering.

According to Luhansk Regional Military Administration Chief Artem Lysohor, "Russian forces conducted assaults in the direction of Makiivka, Bilohorivka, and in the Serebrianskyi forest yesterday. They targeted the Ukrainian positions with unguided air missiles and artillery systems, both towed and self-propelled. They also sent 140 drones our way."

As previously reported, Lysohor stated that bodies of civilians killed by Russian forces are still trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings in the temporarily occupied settlements of Luhansk region.