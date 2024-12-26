Gifted Verses

ADVERTISEMENT



Fairly known is that Naseem Shafaie is the author of two poetic collections: 'Darie-Che-Mutsrith & Na Aks Na Tsai'. Third/recent one is 'Ba Wanith Zaane Kas'.

Writers have remarked about her being

“the Essence of Kashmir ....She lives on in every word she Pens. Evocative cadence of her Words... her Unfiltered

Expression, make Naseem Shafaie, the Beacon of Creative Expression ...a Guiding Light... a Transformative Force In Kashmiri Literature.”

R eading Shafaie one cannot but recall Sappho and Emily Dickinson with whom she shares certain things. All three use vivid images marked by immediacy to articulate

their emotions and ideas. Apart from this, they offer a feminist perspective on the world.

Till date no voice has emerged in Kashmir that matches her feminine- sensibilities.

