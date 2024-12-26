Gifted Verses

Date
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) N ovember 2024 gifted us a book titled 'Ba Wanith Zaane Kas' –the poetic collection of Naseem Shafaie;
widely known Literary Personality of J&K; lone female recipient of the coveted ' S ahitya A kademi A ward '. Prior to that, she has been awarded 'The Kashmir Woman Leadership Award'
& 'The Bakhshi Memorial Award' ;
given in recognition of her contribution to literature. Besides being a teacher Naseem Shafaie is a voice in the academic arena and she continues to be on advisory boards, even after her retirement.
Fairly known is that Naseem Shafaie is the author of two poetic collections: 'Darie-Che-Mutsrith & Na Aks Na Tsai'. Third/recent one is 'Ba Wanith Zaane Kas'.
Writers have remarked about her being
“the Essence of Kashmir ....She lives on in every word she Pens. Evocative cadence of her Words... her Unfiltered
Expression, make Naseem Shafaie, the Beacon of Creative Expression ...a Guiding Light... a Transformative Force In Kashmiri Literature.”
R eading Shafaie one cannot but recall Sappho and Emily Dickinson with whom she shares certain things. All three use vivid images marked by immediacy to articulate
their emotions and ideas. Apart from this, they offer a feminist perspective on the world.
Till date no voice has emerged in Kashmir that matches her feminine- sensibilities.
