Deep Freeze

Representational Photo

Winter's icy grip has tightened across Kashmir, with night temperatures dropping to

staggering lows. Srinagar, the summer capital, has been shivering at upwards of -5 degrees Celsius over the past week. On December 21, temperature plummeted to -8.5 degree Celsius, marking the coldest night of the season so far. However, amidst this bone-chilling cold, a different kind of chill persists-an intermittent power that's causing significant inconvenience to the residents.

While the mercury continues its downward descent, the power situation seems to be following a similar trend. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, currently stationed in the valley to personally oversee crisis management during this challenging period, stressed the importance of taking effective measures to tackle power shortages and ensure essential services for residents. The CM outlined a comprehensive plan to manage peak electricity demand and directed officials to not just prioritize efficiency in maintaining a stable power supply during the harsh winter, but also strictly adhere to the scheduled curtailment plan. However, the disconnect between promise and implementation is evident in the accounts of residents facing ongoing power disruptions despite the installation of smart meters. And it is time that the newly elected government ensures that its decisions are also followed on the ground.

That said, the record cold this winter has taken people by surprise. Last winter, the Valley witnessed an unusually warm winter from November through January – including the 40-day harshest period of Chillai Kalan –

marked by an absence of snowfall and day temperatures hovering above 15 degrees Celsius, comparable to New Delhi. This uncharacteristic warmth raised alarms. This, in turn, triggered concerns about the depletion of glaciers, which could impact waterbodies and pose challenges for agriculture and hydropower facilities. But thankfully, apart from erratic heat waves, summer passed off without any serious implications for agriculture.

As one of India's coldest places experiencing a deviation from its winter norms, Kashmir's situation highlights the broader impact of climate change on diverse regions.



This winter is the opposite of the last. Temperature has dropped to its lowest lows but snowfall has so far been very inadequate. Only higher reaches have witnessed some snow while most of the plains including Srinagar are waiting for the winter's gift.

According to predictions of the meteorological department, the cold conditions are only going to exacerbate going forward and the erratic power supply will make life further difficult for people.

As temperatures drop and the demand for electricity soars, the government and the power department must collaborate to find sustainable solutions to this lingering issue.

