Understating Stress In Wild Animals

Stress has often been described as the state of the animal when it has difficulties to adapt to environmental or physical constraints. Wild animals are frequently or constantly exposed to stressful stimuli, as they are all either predator or prey. Unlike domestic animals, wild animals are exposed to environmental stress, food deprivation, parasite infestation and numerous untreated diseases. Preserving and restoring natural habitats is one of the most effective ways to reduce stress in wildlife. By reducing habitat fragmentation and protecting ecosystems from human encroachment, deforestations, poaching and hunting, animals can live in environments that meet their physical and behavioral needs, reducing stressors and promoting healthy wildlife.

Another thing is reducing or minimizing incidences of man-wildlife conflicts through effective conservation strategies like habitat restoration, proper waste management, creating buffer zones and thus reducing stress. Educating and awareness about the impacts of human activities on wildlife is an important thing necessarily required for conservation and preservation of wildlife.



The author is Veterinary officer, Department of Wildlife Protection Kashmir

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now