'Not Invited': BJP MLA Storms Venue At Deputy CM's Event
Date
12/26/2024 3:17:39 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- BJP leader and MLA Kalakote Thakur Randhir Singh and his supporters on Thursday stormed into the venue of a function where deputy chief Minister Surinder Choudhary was supposed to lay the foundation stone of a project. Police, however, dispersed the protestors who tried to heckle the deputy chief minister, officials said.
As per details available, BJP MLA Kalakote Thakur Randhir Singh and his supporters tried to enter the venue where deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary was supposed to lay the foundation stone for a project.
ADVERTISEMENT
Randhir Singh alleged that the government did not invite him, and as local representative it's his right to be part of the official event.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Deputy chief minister doesn't know the protocol. He can't ignore a local MLA for the inauguration of a project. This is a clear breach of privilege and when we came here to raise this concern and remind him about the protocol, security personnel attacked me and my supporters,” he alleged.
Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary on his part said that it is unfortunate that some people do politics over such issues.“The bridge is being constructed in Buddhal constituency but due to space constraints the function was organised in Kalakote, and MLA Buddal Javid Iqbal Choudhary was already present at the event,” he said.
Read Also
BJP Likely To Get New President In February
BJP To Rahul After Omar's Comments: Don't Blame EVMs If You Don't Know How To Fight Polls
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN26122024000215011059ID1109033280
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.