'Not Invited': BJP MLA Storms Venue At Deputy CM's Event

As per details available, BJP MLA Kalakote Thakur Randhir Singh and his supporters tried to enter the venue where deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary was supposed to lay the foundation stone for a project.

Randhir Singh alleged that the government did not invite him, and as local representative it's his right to be part of the official event.

“Deputy chief minister doesn't know the protocol. He can't ignore a local MLA for the inauguration of a project. This is a clear breach of privilege and when we came here to raise this concern and remind him about the protocol, security personnel attacked me and my supporters,” he alleged.

Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary on his part said that it is unfortunate that some people do politics over such issues.“The bridge is being constructed in Buddhal constituency but due to space constraints the function was organised in Kalakote, and MLA Buddal Javid Iqbal Choudhary was already present at the event,” he said.

