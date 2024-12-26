French Army Delegation Visits Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The French delegation, led by the Ground Forces commander, arrived Ukraine to deepen cooperation, exchange experience, and expand security assistance.

That's according to the press service of Ukraine's Ground Forces , Ukrinform reports.

"A delegation from the French Armed Forces, led by the Commander of the Ground Forces, General Pierre Schill, visited Ukraine to deepen cooperation, exchange experience, and expand defense assistance," the report says.

During a several-day visit, representatives from the of the French Republic visited the National Academy of the Ground Forces, one of the training centers, a command post, and an air defense control point.

As part of the visit, a bilateral meeting was held, where Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi thanked the French side for the systematic support and identified areas for deepening cooperation.

In turn, the Commander of the French Ground Forces expressed a desire to increase cooperation with the Unit Training Center, including in terms of studying the experience of UAV operators' training. In general, representatives of the French Republic noted the high level of combat readiness and creative approaches

by Ukrainian soldiers to performing combat missions.

According to the press service, the delegation honored the fallen soldiers by laying flowers at the "Wall of Remembrance" in Kyiv's Mykhailivska Square and the Alley of Glory at the National Academy of the Ground Forces in Lviv.

As reported, on December 12, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially introduced the new Commander of the Ground Forces, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi.

Photo: Ground Forces, Facebook