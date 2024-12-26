(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OS Therapies Partners with B2i Digital to Engage with Biotech Investors Online

OS Therapies Joins the B2i Digital Featured Companies Program

Digital Marketing Campaign to Highlight Clinical-Stage Cancer Innovation OST-HER2 that activates cellular immunity against HER2+ cancer

OS Therapies, Inc. (NYSE:OSTX)

- David ShapiroNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OS Therapies , Inc. (NYSE-A: OSTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing immunotherapies and targeted drug conjugates for cancer treatment, has partnered with B2i Digital to enhance investor outreach. B2i Digital will implement data-driven strategies to raise awareness about OS Therapies' pioneering research and upcoming milestones, including its potentially pivotal Phase 2b clinical trial for OST-HER2 in the rare pediatric orphan disease recurrent, resected metastatic osteosarcoma."OS Therapies is an exceptional addition to our platform," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "Their innovative cancer treatments, such as OST-HER2 for recurrent, resected metastatic osteosarcoma, hold significant potential to address unmet medical needs in oncology. We look forward to helping them share their progress and vision with the investment community."B2i Digital will highlight OS Therapies' lead candidate, OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy designed to activate the immune system to target HER2-positive cancer cells. The Phase 2b trial for OST-HER2 in recurrent, resected metastatic osteosarcoma has completed enrollment and all patient visits, with the next clinical data update expected to be announced during the week of the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2025. Additionally, OS Therapies is advancing its tunable Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) platform, which offers tailored cancer treatments with the potential of improved efficacy, and reduced side effects."Our collaboration with B2i Digital aligns with our mission to bring life-changing treatments to patients and increase awareness of the unique therapeutic potential of our pipeline," said Paul Romness, MHP, CEO of OS Therapies. "We are eager to engage with investors as we prepare for key milestones that could reshape how challenging cancers, especially metastatic disease, are addressed."About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies and investor conferences to share a company's story with retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to support their online and offline investor engagement efforts. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group, LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim's investor awareness platform, M-Vest.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...About OS TherapiesOS Therapies is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for Osteosarcoma (OS) and other solid tumors. OST-HER2, the Company's lead asset, is an immunotherapy leveraging the immune-stimulatory effects of Listeria bacteria to initiate a strong immune response targeting the HER2 protein. The Company has completed enrollment for a 41-patient Phase 2b clinical trial of OST-HER2 in resected, recurrent osteosarcoma, with results expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. OST-HER2 has completed a Phase 1 clinical study primarily in breast cancer patients, in addition to showing preclinical efficacy data in various models of breast cancer. OST-HER2 has been conditionally approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the treatment of canines with osteosarcoma. In addition, OS Therapies is advancing its next-generation Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) platform, known as tunable ADC (tADC), which features tunable, tailored antibody-linker-payload candidates. This platform leverages the Company's proprietary silicone linker technology, enabling the delivery of multiple payloads per linker. For more information, please visit .Forward-Looking StatementsStatements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should," or other comparable terms involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of OS Therapies and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" of our Registration Statement on Form S-1 declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 31, 2024, as well as any of our periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by the federal securities laws, OS Therapies specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.OS Therapies Contact Information:Jack Doll410.849.9067...

